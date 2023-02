Following the snatching of voting materials at ward 4, oredo local government area of Edo State, some group of thugs invaded another polling of the same ward at Idia College, Benin City, and disrupted the process.

It was gathered that the perpetrators chased away voters, scattered the ballot papers on the floor, destroyed ballot boxes as well as voting cubicles.