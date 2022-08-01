Babachir, Dogara insist northern Christians will vote against APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Northern Christian leaders have called on Christians to vote against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling party in the 2023 elections.

The Christian leaders said while they did not start religious politics, the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, did and therefore called on Christians to take note and act accordingly.

Speaking at APC Northern Christians Political Summit tagged, ‘Abuja 2022’, with the theme, “Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people”, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal alleged that there was an agenda to politically, religiously and economically suppress and oppress the Northern Christian, but assured that such agenda would be resisted.

He noted that while they are ready to battle the politics of exclusion and oppression, the northern Christians are open to discussions with anyone who wants to engage with them in good faith.

Lawal stressed that northern Christian’s opposition to Muslim-Muslim tickets has some historical basis, adding that there were times in the past when Christians produced the Deputy Governors in Kebbi, Niger, and the Kaduna States, saying now it is wholly Muslim-Muslim tickets.