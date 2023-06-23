Author launches, connects youths with book ‘Japa’

As part of her contribution to the future of work, Funmi Modupe, author of ‘JAPA’ and CEO of Schoolingyonda Consultancy recently unveiled a new book – ‘JAPA’ at Laterna Ventures in Lagos. The educational masterpiece takes a critical look at a generation in transition, driven by the growing interconnectedness of a new world.

It was a colourful event with guests cut across the society ranging from captains of industry to young undergraduates, entrepreneurs and members of the international community. The Book JAPA is focused on the physical and emotional transition people make when they travel, also offering valuable insights into the benefits of venturing beyond borders.

In the words of the Author, “My book is a must-read for students and their families, as well as anyone interested in the global shift transforming all aspects of life and humanity.”

Read also: How Kudi Konsult supports small businesses in Nigeria, Africa

She further stressed that the lifestyle of humans post-pandemic, school curriculums and the actual nature of work has changed forever.

“So, there is a daunting need for individuals and organisations to unlearn while rethinking new ways to collaborate and solve problems in the society,” she said.

Modupe is a dynamic woman who is passionate about young people and education. Also through her personal experience and deep understanding of the complexities of transition, she was able to deliver a book that is both thought-provoking and inspiring.

She also captured the experience of Nigerian youths in the book.

Ademola Adelakun, a young Computer Science graduate from the University of Lagos, shared his experience after finishing school in 2021.

Despite job hunting for so long with very limited opportunities within the corporate and government institutions, he has resolved to “JAPA” to Canada for greener pastures.

Funmi Modupe, author of the book, is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Schoolingyonda – an educational consultancy service with the goal to offer students personalised study, thereby assisting parents and their wards to acquire opportunities abroad.