Atiku seeks spiritual intervention on nation’s woes

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday in Kaduna, appealed to religious leaders in the country to intensify prayers and seek divine interventions into the myriads of challenges facing the nation.

Atiku, who was the nation’s Vice President for eight years, made the calls when he met the Ulama and clergy at different rendezvous in Kaduna.

The PDP flag bearer, as part of his activities in Kaduna, had an Interactive session organised by the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) in conjunction with the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria (SCSN), the Northern Islamic Youth Scholars and Imams as well as Leaders of Women In Daawah on Sunday.

The PDP presidential candidate noted that wherever the freedom of religion, peace and stability are under threat, development and good governance will remain far-fetched.

According to him, the prevailing situation of insecurity, poverty and economic doldrums in Nigeria “affects all facets of life and engender general underdevelopment.”

“Even if there is good governance whereas people are not free to profess and practice their religion, enjoy peaceful coexistence in a rancor free and progressive atmosphere, then the country will continue to retrogress.

“This is the reason why the Ulama, the clergy and all Nigerians should pray for divine intervention so that there will be good leadership that would engender overall national development beneficial to all,” Atiku said.

In his remarks, the Director General (DG), of the PPCO, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State while praising the political credentials of Atiku, who he also described as a statesman with sterling leadership qualities, said the gatherings were to seek the blessings of the Ulama and clergy as the party and its presidential candidates prosecute an issue-based campaign.

While urging the religious stakeholders in the country to continue praying for peace, Governor Tambuwal rationalised the decision of the party to appoint a Christian southerner, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku’s running mate.

“We all know that the need for inclusiveness, justice and fairness cannot be overemphasised, thus the reason the PDP selected Governor Okowa to be the running mate of our presidential candidate,” Tambuwal explained.

He expressed hope that the messages of prayers and inclusivity that the party is championing will resonate across the country so that the worrisome condition the nation is facing will perish under a PDP presidency “which will rescue it under Atiku as President in 2023.”

In his speech, the leader of the SCSN, Sambo Rigachikun raised issues about agricultural development, insecurity, unemployment and volatile FOREX as areas where future leadership of the country should focus its attention.

He also harped on the need for any government that will be elected to prioritize speedy appointment of qualified persons as ministers of the Federal Republic.

In the same vein, Umar as-Sudani who appealed to the Ulama to be honest and God fearing in supporting candidates, noted that as “apolitical stakeholders, the Ulama has veritable roles to play in the emergence of leaders, freedom of religion and the establishment of proscriptive norms and laws that will deter commitment of vices in line with Islamic teachings.”

He also pointed out that the Ulama, whose opinions and support are often sought during electioneering campaigns, are after electoral victories neglected in the scheme of things. He, therefore, sought for inclusion in future administrations.

In a vote of thanks, former Governor of Kano state, Ibrahim Shekarau who alluded to the remarks of Atiku, reiterated that it is in line with Islamic injunction which prescribes that man should strive and pray for their ambitions to be realised.

“The message of the candidate is in tandem with this injunction. We will go out and campaign vigorously as we also ask of you to pray, advise and offer constructive criticisms to us until we achieve what we seek, God willing.

Read also: 2023: Federal High Court rules Adamawa APC has no governorship candidate

“We’re asking God to make it possible for Atiku to be President. If he doesn’t become, may Allah replace the setback with what is better for him and the county at large. May Allah continue to bless our country and make it safe for all of us,” the ex-minister and member of the PPCO stressed.

Also moving a vote of thanks, the Kaduna state gubernatorial candidate of the PDP, Isa Kudan: expressed gratitude to Atiku and the party for organizing the event. Similarly, he thanked the stakeholders for attending, pledging that the party and its presidential candidate will not set aside the Germaine issues raised by the Ulama and clergy.

The event was attended by former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, PDP national Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, his deputy in charge of the North, Umar Damagum, the Vice Presidential candidate, Governor Okowa of Delta state and the national youth leader of the party, Mohammed Kadade.

Also at the event were the ex-Governors of Cross River, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi and Niger states: Liyel Imoke,, Sule Lamido, Ibrahim Shema,, Adamu Aliero and: Babangida Aliyu respectively.

Two former Governors of Kaduna state, Ahmad Makarfi and Ramalan Yero also attended the event

Others include the gubernatorial candidates of Kano and Kebbi: Sale Wali and Aminu Bande, the former Deputy Governors of Sokoto and Zamfara states, Mukhtar Shagari and Aliyu Gusau respectively.

Former minister of police affairs, Adamu Waziri, Ahmad Maccido, Shehu Sani and Abdul Ningi were also at the meeting.