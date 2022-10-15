2023: Federal High Court rules Adamawa APC has no governorship candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Yola, Adamawa State capital presided over by Justice Abdulaziz Anka has ruled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not be fielding any candidate for the governorship election in Adamawa for violation of the electoral process.

In a judgment that lasted over two hours, the court held that the plaintiff has proven beyond doubt that May, 26th 2022 was characterised by over-voting and vote buying which the party over looked.

The Judge described the action of APC in the conduct of its primary election as reckless.

It also stressed that the party grossly violated the 2022 Electoral Act and that the court would not close its eyes “when we are all trying to make our democracy work.”

Justice Anka nullified the primary election that brought Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed, also known as Binani, as the party’s flag bearer citing over voting and vote buying.

The court also ordered the party and Ahmad to stop parading herself as the party’s governorship candidate.

Speaking shortly after the judgment, Counsel to Senator Binina, ST Ologunorisa, SAN, said he would consult with his client but certainly “we will speak the judgment.”

While counsel to APC, Sule J. Abu said he would consult with his client before the next step will be taken.

Ribadu had dragged the APC Governorship Candidate, APC and INEC before the court, seeking the nullification of the primary election conducted on the 27th May, 2022.

He is seeking disqualification of Binani or the conduct of fresh party primaries over alleged vote buying, over voting and impasse over Lamurde Local Government delegates.

In his motion on notice, Ribadu is not only seeking for the nullification of the primary election conducted on the 27th May, 2022, but the disqualification of Binani, who was declared winner of the exercise.