Ata Igala sues for peace, unity in Kogi community

The Ata Igala, Matthew Alaji Opaluwa has ordered that warlords who besieged the Bagana community and its environs in Omala Local Government should sheath their swords and relocate immediately.

He pointed out that their refusal to leave the territory may be misconstrued to mean a declaration of war against the Igala kingdom.

The monarch, who doubles as the President of Kogi State Traditional Council, dropped gave the charge during a meeting in his palace at Idah with some royal fathers from Kogi East in a bid to permanently resolve the lingering crisis in Bagana which has led to the destruction of lives and property over the years.

The Ata Igala called on the displaced people of Bagana communities in Omala Local Government area to return home, promising that necessary measures have been put in place for their safety.

He however, expressed sadness over the failure of Onu Otutubatu, Salifu Anyebe to build his palace at the tomb of Abutu are, the progenitor of Ata Igala, adding that the absence of the shrine has made the gods and ancestors to be angry with the land.

He, therefore, directed the relocation of Onu Otutubatu and Ihankpe Palaces from Bagana to their respective domains.

He equally directed the District Head of Bagana, Alih Haruna to return home to provide leadership for the

people, stressing that Salifu Anyebe should mend fences with Onu Ife, Boniface Musa, for peace to reign.

In his remarks, the Ojogba of Ife, Boniface Musa commended Ata Igala for his initiative, saying that his latest intervention is capable of bringing lasting peace and security to the embattled Communities.