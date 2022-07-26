Insecurity: Peter Obi backs creation of state police

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has backed agitations for the creation of state police in Nigeria, saying that it had become imperative with the spate of insecurity across the country.

The LP candidate said if elected his administration would seek foreign assistance to deal with the security challenges bedeviling the country.

The former Anambra State governor stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Obi lamented the worsening spate of insecurity in the country, stressing that the daily killings and kidnapping across Nigeria has assumed an alarming proportion.

He, however, suggested that it was time for the 36 states to be responsible for the security of their people.

According to Obi: “This security situation has become a complete worrisome situation for everybody concerned. I feel the Federal Government should do more.

“If I have the opportunity, every state will be responsible for their own security. I will make sure that the governors are given the powers to secure their states. Even if we have federal police, they will be responsible and reporting to the governor.

“For me, I have said it repeatedly that if I have the opportunity, we will deal with the situation head on. There are so many things that we want to put in place in order to ensure that we secure the country.”

Speaking on the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Obi decried the poor investment in education by the Federal Government, stressing that there was the need for more investment in the sector.

He criticised the Federal Government for failing to honour the 2009 agreements reached with the striking lecturers.

The presidential candidate called for urgent review of remuneration of university lecturers across the country, saying the current amount which is less than salaries of councilors in some states was unjust.