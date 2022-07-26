What I will do to turn Nigeria around – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 general elections has said if elected his administration would introduce wide range of solutions to solve the country’s woes.

The former Anambra governor stated this during an during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Obi said if elected his administration would make Port Harcourt and Aba one town so as to increase the country’s production capacity and boost non-oil income.

According to him, I will make sure there is road, and facility that connects these two towns to turn around our productive sector which is going to be driven by export.

“Aba is already well-known for producing clothing and shoes; I’ll make PH a significant export seaport, with Aba serving as the location of the manufacturing. In the near future, our exports should not be less than $250 billion”, Obi said.

When asked how he will reform education and put an end to ongoing strikes, Obi said, he would discuss with stakeholders to find a solution that is a win-win for everybody, adding that it was crucial that government fulfil agreement reached with union.

“When you have an agreement, try to do everything possible to fulfil it and implement it religiously,” he added.

Speaking further on how his administration would tackle the security situation in Nigeria, Obi stated that he could hire mercenaries, while also looking at other means to solve the nation’s security challenges.

“Every option will be on the table, and I am not ready to disclose my options now.” I am not there yet but i assure you that it will be decisive and immediate,” he stressed.

He dismissed comment by Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that it would take a miracle for him to win the 2023 presidential election, adding that since he began this political journey, his achievements and record have all been miracles.

“I ran for governor in a party that was less than a year old, and I won. In 2003, I also became the first governor to win in court and the first governor to recover from impeachment.

“In Anambra State, I was the first governor to serve two terms. I am looking forward to the next miracle next year to complete the miraculous journey of my political life.”