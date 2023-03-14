APGA’s House of Assembly candidate assures constituents of quality representation

Matthew Okorie, Abia State House of Assembly candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), for Aba Central State constituency, in the March 18 gubernatorial/House of Assembly elections has promised that if elected that he will work in harmony with his colleagues, to enact good laws that would help the executive arm of government, to provide good governance, irrespective of party affiliation.

Okorie observed that the era of playing party politics of isolation will not be in his agenda, rather that he would cooperate with and lure the executive arm of government towards rehabilitating moribund industries, educational and health facilities, as well as ensure that drainages in the commercial city centre, are in good condition, for the better health of the people.

On his chances of winning the election, he said that his exposure to the electorate and assistance in times of need, will give him success.

He recalled that candidates in the last presidential and National Assembly elections, such as Orji Uzor Kalu and Enyinnaya Abaribe, both sitting senators and Benjamin Kalu of the House of Representatives, were returned re-elected due to their performance at the National Assembly.

“People like Orji Uzor Kalu, and Benjamin Kalu, despite being members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won their elections over the likes of MAO Ohuabunwa, and Nnenna Ukejeh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because Orji Kalu’s presence is felt all over Abia North. You cannot say the same about Ohuabunwa, who, when he was there, did not impact positively on the people.

“Also Benjamin Kalu worked for the people, providing them with democracy dividends, as against Nnenna Ukejeh, who did nothing for her people in her earlier representation.

“The story is the same for Enyinnaya Abaribe, who is widely seen as a protector of Ndigbo in Nigeria. So, you will see that the governor and other elected officials that lost performed poorly in office,” he observed.

Okorie also observed that a major task that must be done in Aba is to create enabling environment for the people, especially the youth, to attain gainful employment, stressing that rehabilitating moribund industries, like Aba Textile Mills, International Glass Industry, Enyimba Hotels, among others is a priority.

He also said that convincing management of multi-national companies that left to return will make the commercial city vibrant again.

“I’ve heard some of my colleagues saying they will abolish revenue payment, if elected. This is absurd. Revenues collected from taxes and levies, are used to provide amenities.

“So, what we will do, if elected, will be to work with the other arms of government to make laws that will improve demand and collection of government revenue in a conducive manner, rather than using touts to chase payers and confiscating properties of innocent citizens,” he said.

The APGA candidate, who claimed to have been impacting positively in the lives of the people, even while outside government, listed some of the projects he personally funded, which include, provision of security gates, solar-powered street lights, numbering up to 300 in different streets and the Federal Government housing estates.

“We have provided security gates in Akpu Road, Azuka Avenue, Federal Housing Estates, and Pepple’s Road, and Solar powered street lights in Aguwa Street, Federal Housing Estate, Pepple’s Road, former Psychiatric Hospital, along Market Road, as well as in College of Health Sciences and Management Technology, among many others”.

He pleaded with residents of Aba Central constituency to come out en masse to vote for him and his party’s gubernatorial candidate, Gregory Ibeh, during the elections on Saturday, March 18, assuring that if elected, he will fulfil his promises to them.