APC unveils Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday officially presented Kashim Shettima as its vice presidential candidate.

The event which was held at the Shehu Yar’adua centre in Abuja was attended by Presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu and other dignitaries.

On July 10, Tinubu announced to the media that Shettima will be his running mate for the 2023 election and it generated lots of reactions from Nigerians who condemned the Muslim-Muslim candidacy.

Read also: Tinubu 2023: Muslim-Muslim ticket is more

The Muslim-Muslim ticket generated controversy within and without of the ruling party from concerned Nigerians, Christians and the Christain Association of Nigeria (CAN).

At the VP’s unveiling Tinubu assured us that he works with only people who are determined to bring Nigerians positive change and governance.

‘‘We will change this country for the better. All my life my decision regarding the team around me and those I work with is guided by the principle of competence, innovation, companionship, integrity, fairness and adherence to excellence. In politics those principles are sacrosanct, they are not negotiable, without them there can be no victory, no joy’’.