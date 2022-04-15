APC NEC meets Wednesday to approve timetable for primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will on Wednesday hold a maiden post-National Convention meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

NEC, the highest decision-making body of the party, is to consider and approve timetable/schedule of activities for primary election to nominate candidates for the 2023 general election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed the conduct of primary election by all political parties between April 4 and June 3 and threatened to reject candidates of any party that fail to adhere to the timeline.

Felix Morka, APC National Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Friday said the emergency NEC meeting which will take place at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja by 10am.

“Pursuant to Article 25.2.ii of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Working Committee (NWC) hereby invites members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of our great Party to a meeting to consider the Party’s Timetable/Schedule of Activities for Primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 General Elections and other relevant business of the Party.

“All members of the NEC are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with Article 12.3 of the APC Constitution, please,” the statement read in part.