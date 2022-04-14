My emergence portends victory for Osun APC – Omisore

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Iyiola Omisore on Thursday said his emergence as the National Secretary of the party portends greatness and victory for the party in Osun State.

Omisore, who was recently elected the National Secretary of APC at its national convention held in Abuja, was welcomed to the Osun State by the leadership and members of the party in the state.

Speaking at a reception organised for him at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Omisore urged all the members of the party as well as the people of the state to vote massively for Governor Gboyega Oyetola for the second term.

He appreciated the roles of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, Bisi Akande, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, among others, assuring the people.of the state of dividend of democracy.

Also speaking, Oyetola expressed his appreciation to the southwest leadership of the APC by supporting the candidature of Otunba Iyiola Omisore as the National Secretary of the governing party.

The governor noted that Omisore was a round peg in a round hole of the party, adding that the solidarity exhibited by the leaders of the party in the zone was largely responsible for the emergence of Omisore.

Israel Famurewa, chairman, IleriOluwa Campaign Organisation, expressed gratitude to members of the party, particularly delegates to the party’s national convention for their loyalty and commitment to the success of their candidate.