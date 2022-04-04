APC-led FG has performed far below average in providing security in Nigeria – TUC President

The National President of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Quadri Olaleye has called upon President Muhammadu Buhari to resign as president of Nigeria, if he cannot provide adequate security for the citizens.

Olaleye made this known during the burial of the late General Secretary of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Musa Lawal Ozigi at his country home Ogaminana, in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State, adding that nobody is safe in the country again.

“Children can no longer go to school; you cannot travel again and we cannot close our two eyes when sleeping. If the president cannot provide security for it citizens then he should resign as president,” he said.

“Government would have saved the situation if only they are proactive; if government had listen to the people about the worsening security situation in the country, this situation wouldn’t have occurred again,” he said.

He stressed that people voted for him in 2015 because he promised to solve all the insecurity problems in the country, “but where are we today?” He also pointed out that the late general secretary of the TUC was the engine room of the union, adding that he was on his way to Kaduna for their meeting and he was attacked with others in the train.

He mentioned that the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train that killed its General Secretary and Kwara State chapter chairman, Musa-Lawal Ozigi and Akin Akinsola, respectively, have shown that the APC-led Federal Government has performed far below average in providing security to Nigerians.

He equally called on the Federal Government to take a proactive step in solving the insecurity problem in the country.