Bauchi earmarks N1.5bn to digitise state media

The Bauchi State Government on Friday approved N1.5 billion to fastrack the digital switchover of the state-owned media.

Daiyyabu Chiroma, the state commissioner for information and communication, made this known at a joint briefing with the works, transport and power and energy commissioners.

The briefing was on the outcome of the executive council resolutions held in Bauchi on Friday, NAN reported.

He said N733 million would be spent on the digitisation of the state television and N817.9 million would be expended on the state’s radio station.

He said that the government is fully committed to improving the services of the media outfits for effective and efficient performances.

“We would beat the NBC dateline of Dec. 2022,” he said.

Also, Alhaji Abdulkadir Mohammed, the state commissioner for works and transport, said the council has approved the sum of N26 billion for the construction of an additional road network in the state.

He said the road would cover 210 kilometres and that the contracts had since been awarded to capable construction companies with a specific time frame for the completion of the projects.

He said the roads would open up rural communities by connecting them to urban towns, noting that the roads would improve the economy of the benefiting communities.

Miss Maryam Bagel, the commissioner for power and energy, said that the council has approved the procurement of 60 units of electrical transformers at the cost of N219 million.

She said the transformers would be installed across 37 villages as part of government efforts to boost inter-town power connections.