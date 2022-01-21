FG signs MOU to improve power supply in Sokoto, Bauchi states

The Federal government, in an effort in improving electricity supply to rural and urban settlements in Nigeria, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sokoto and Bauchi state governments

The program, which is being implemented under the Nigerian Economic Sustainability plan, targets the installation of solar home systems for up to 5 million households, serving about 25 million individual Nigerians who are not currently connected to the national grid.

Speaking during a meeting with the state representatives, the Minister of power, Abubakar Aliyu at the signing ceremony on Thursday, affirmed the commitment of the federal government to provide reliable power supply to rural and peril urban areas of Nigeria.

“The Federal Government plans to install 5 Million Solar Home System (SHS) and Mini-Grid by which 250,000 jobs would be generated to impact over 25 Million beneficiaries across the states in Nigeria,” he said.

Representing the Minister, Nebeolisa Anako, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Power, said that the government will assist to make sure that the programme comes to reality.

In his remark, Aliyu Balarabe, the Commissioner of State Ministry of Energy, Sokoto State, commended the effort of the Buhari’s administration towards electricity projects across the country, stating that Sokoto and Bauchi States would be the first to sign this tripartite MoU.

Speaking also, Maryam Garba, Commissioner of State, Power, Bauchi State, appreciated the Federal Ministry of Power and said that the Ministry of State and Power has taken advantage of the Federal Government’s plan to provide electricity to unserved and underserved communities in the state.