Anambra seeks FG’s intervention on failed on Onitsha-Owerri road

The Anambra State government is seeking the urgent intervention of the Federal Government on the failed section of the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway, which was recently cut-off by erosion.

Erosion last week cut-off one lane of the road, while also threatening the other lane, a development that now leaves residential houses and industries near the affected portion at risk of caving into the huge gully created by the erosion.

The appeal was made by officials of Anambra State government who visited the erosion site on Monday, including Ernest Ezeajughi, the chief of staff to Governor Chukwuma Soludo; Ifeanyi Okoma, commissioners for works; Felix Odimegwu, commissioner for environment, and Christian Aburime, the press secretary to the governor.

Ezeajughi said there was an urgent need to tackle the erosion site, as movement of goods and persons will be stalled once the other part of the road caves in. He said there were over 1,000 active erosion sites in Anambra state alone.

“We have over 1,000 active erosion sites in Anambra State. This is just one of them. We are acting in an emergency.

“Because this Onitsha-Owerri road by Oba erosion wash-off is a major devastation, we are not waiting any longer, even though it is their responsibility, but the situation calls for FG’s urgent intervention.

“Those bearing the hardship are Anambra people, as such, the Anambra State government has embarked on intervention to arrest the situation before other measures,” he said.

On his part, Okoma said, “We are in talks with the federal ministry works and Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and they are already on it. But it will be a long process.

“We don’t have an option, we moved a contractor that will continue with the second objective, to stop further mudslides.”

Victor Umeh, the senator representing Anambra Central, had last weekend visited the site and promised to notify the National Assembly on the development, with a view to attracting the attention of the Federal Government.