Anambra community leaders petition Soludo, warn against breach of peace

The leadership of Umueri General Assembly (UGA) has petitioned Anambra State government informing it of moves by some members of the community to cause breach of peace, warning that such development may retard development in the area.

According to the petitioners, also joined by a number of community leaders, claimed there are attempts to factionalise UGA leadership.

In a letter seen by BusinessDay, the petitioners unanimously passed a vote of confidence in John Metchie and John Udenze, president general of UGA, and his deputy respectively. They dismissed an alleged vote of no confidence passed in Metchie and his deputy.

The petition reads: “Having carefully reviewed the performance of the leadership of UGA in the last one year and two months, we, the Executive and Members of the Assembly hereby pass a vote of Confidence in the President General, Ambassador John Metchie and his Deputy, John Udenze.

“You may wish to recall that Chief John Metchie became the PG of UGA following an overwhelming victory in the election that took place in March 2022 and was officially sworn in April the same year.

“In the last year and two months of his administration, Umueri has witnessed unprecedented, massive physical and human development as has never been seen in the history of the community and UGA leaderships.”

According to the petition, among areas that have experienced real revolutions are Security which Metchie has used his position as the Deputy Commander General of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service to restructure and has also recruited many Umueri youths as members of the Service, who have continued to ensure that the community is safe.

“In the area of healthcare, Metchie’s administration also attracted the attention of the state government which led to the rehabilitation and renovation of the Umueri General Hospital, deployment of chief medical director, doctors, nurses and other medical personnel to the facility.

“The state Government also inaugurated a dental clinic at the hospital and deployed a specialist in that field to take charge of the clinic.”

In refuting the purported vote of no confidence, the UGA executive members and other community leaders drew the attention of Anambra State government to the achievements recorded by the UGA leadership since barely one year and three months since Metchie took over the leadership of the Assembly.

Ugugua Ikpeze, Frank Ibegbunam, Chairman, Ikenga Umueri, Justin Uderika Morah, Chairman, Nneyi Umueri, Chuma Nweke and Chinedu Ekweonu, among others signed the 35-paragraph letter.