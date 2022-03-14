Olubadan to review honorary titles conferred on persons

The new Olubadan, Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll hinted on Monday, that the honorary chieftaincy titles conferred either wrongly or rightly would be reviewed after the coming Ramadan fast.

The decision was taken at the maiden meeting of Olubadan-in-Council, a conclave of Ibadan high chiefs, also known as kingmaker, after the installation of the new Olubadan.

Tajudeen Ajibola, Otun Balogun of Ibadanland made the disclosure after the meeting held at the Alarere residence of the new Olubadan which was presided over by Oba Balogun himself.

Oba Balogun, the Alli Okunmade ll, a former senator, was last Friday formally installed as Olubadan of Ibadanland and presented with staff and instrument of office by Governor Seyi Makinde at an event witnessed by a mammoth crowd, including top government officials led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, traditional rulers, members of academia, business tycoon, politicians and many others.