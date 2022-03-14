Olubadan pledges periodic meetings with Ibadan title chiefs

The new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll on Sunday pledged to be holding periodic meetings with all Ibadan chieftaincy titleholders from across the country.

The periodic meeting which could either be once or twice a year is to continually justify the purpose for which eminent personalities are honoured with Ibadan chieftaincy titles.

The Oba made this known in his Alarere residence while playing host to the Aare Akinrogun of Ibadanland and Nigeria’s ambassador to the Benin Republic, Yusuf Buratai, a former chief of army staff, who was accompanied by his friends, was on a congratulatory visit to the monarch.

Speaking through his brother, Kola Balogun, who led the team on the visit, Olubadan said they would bring everyone together to ensure that the relationship between Ibadan and its chiefs is kept alive and active.

Read also: New Olubadan hosts Ganduje, Bayero

Olubadan, who described Buratai as a dedicated and loyal army general, said his appointment as an Ibadan chief was not a mistake and prayed that his shadow would not grow less.

Buratai had earlier described the new Olubadan as a person whose name and personality preceded his enthronement as Olubadan owing to his philanthropic gestures, detribalised posture, politics and activism.

The former army boss said the enthronement of Balogun as the new Olubadan “is well-deserved” as he has always been a man of honour with good poise and carriage that befits royalty.

It is a divine call for you, Kabiyesi and you will always be divinely guided as you direct the affairs of Ibadan people, among whom I’m one as one of your chiefs”.

Congratulating the Ibadans for having Balogun as their monarch, the retired army general said all the attributes mentioned earlier would come into play during the reign of the new king.