New Olubadan hosts Ganduje, Bayero

The new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll on Saturday hosted the Governor of Kano State and Emir of Kano, Mohammed Ganduje and Aminu Ado Bayero respectively at his Alarere residence.

The monarch expressed feelings of nostalgia as the visitors stormed the place with a large entourage.

The Kano entourage was led to the Olubadan Palace by Olalekan Alli, Bolaji Tunji who was former Special Adviser to the former Governor of Oyo State, late Abiola Ajimobi and Idris Ajimobi, an in-law to Ganduje.

Balogun was formally installed as the 42nd Olubadan barely 24 hours before the visit aimed at rejoicing with him.

The Ibadan monarch, who linked his relationship with Kano to his friendship with both the late Abubakar Rimi and the late Balarabe Musa, former governors of Kano and Kaduna states respectively, said he always felt at home any time the name Kano is mentioned around him.

As a former lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and a Director at Kano State-owned Triumph Newspapers, the new Olubadan said the visit rekindled his fond memories of his good old days in the Northern part of the country as well as those of his late friends.

He assured the team of his readiness to work together with them to strengthen the existing relationship between Ibadan and Kano towards making Nigeria a safe haven for all and sundry irrespective of tribe, language and religion.

Earlier in his remark, Ganduje had told Olubadan that Ibadan is a home to every Kano person and vice-versa, noting that with his daughter, who is married to Idris Ajimobi, the son of the late former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, is part and parcel of the ancient metropolis, adding that whatever affects Ibadan affects him.

Recalling that his knowledge of the relationship that existed between the new Olubadan and the late Rimi strengthened his love for Balogun, he enjoined him to continue to work towards the unity of the country which was very solid in the time past and which engendered the loving relationship between the late Rimi described as his boss and the new Olubadan.

Read also: Ibadan stands still as Makinde installs new Olubadan

The Kano State helmsman disclosed that he bagged his PhD from the University of Ibadan 29 years ago and he was at the premier university as an Alumnus to deliver a lecture on security and seized the opportunity to pay homage to the new Ibadan monarch.

In his homage, Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero told Oba Balogun that both the government and traditional institutions in Kano were happy for him as ‘one’ of them and enjoined him to maintain the cordial relationship existing between the two ancient metropolises.

The first-class traditional ruler maintained such handshakes across the Niger which made the country great in the past should be rekindled towards building a new Nigeria that everywhere would become home for everybody.