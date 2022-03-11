Ibadan stands still as Makinde installs new Olubadan

The ancient city of Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State was agog on Friday as Oba Moshood Olalekan Ishola Balogun (Alli Okunmade II) became the new Olubadan of Ibadanland. He is the 42nd person to take the throne.

Oba Balogun, a former Senator and a doctorate degree holder was presented the staff and instrument of office by the state’s governor, ‘Seyi Makinde at Mapo Hall by 12.30 pm.

The ceremony witnessed political heavyweights, monarchs , business moguls and other dignitaries from all walks of life which include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Abubakar Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria; Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja, former governor of Oyo State; Ahmed Tinubu, former Lagos governor, represented by Femi Pedro; Kayode Fayemi, chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun State governor.

Others were Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Abdulganiy Adekunle, the Secretary to the state Government , Adeosun Olubanwo , Speaker , Oyo state House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin and other government officials.

Also present were The Polytechnic Ibadan, Rector, Kazeem Adebiyi, Ibadan High Chiefs, Mogajis, Baales among others.

The governor, who performed the presentation at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, said the event is in line with the laws of the state.

Makinde said: “This is an age-old tradition that we must continue to uphold. Yes, since the first coronation ceremony was held in the 1850s, we have maintained in the best way possible, given various circumstances, one of the best succession lines in Yoruba history.

“Our gathering here today is a victory for the sons and daughters of Ibadanland, and restoration of our traditional systems. I have always taken a stand for the integrity of our traditional systems, and so I am especially delighted that today, the sanctity of the emergence of this century-old dynasty has been restored.

“And I want to restate that even though we politicians will come and go, sometimes, to satisfy our political whims, we may make decisions that do not protect our traditional systems. But this is why the custodians of our culture must always take a stand against us tinkering with age-old traditional systems. According to him, our elders, the members of the various councils, the chiefs, our traditional fathers, they are the gatekeepers and they must remain steadfast in their role. Remember, no politician can destroy any system without the cooperation of some members of these systems.

“Therefore, I want to use this opportunity to ask that Kabiyesi and the Olubadan-in-Council work to ensure that the laws having to do with the ascension to the throne of Olubadan remain sacrosanct. If there are to be any amendments, they should be self-conceived. The Olubadan-in-Council should remain self-regulated without any external interference from the political class.

Eulogizing the new monarch, Makinde said he has distinguished himself as an excellent professional.

“He has without doubt contributed and will continue to contribute to the development of Ibadanland and Oyo State at large. He has served both in private and public service and has even represented Oyo State at the Senate. I must say that we share something in common, we both worked with Shell Nigeria at one point in our lives. He is indeed a man of many parts.”

The governor who expressed satisfaction that the crisis that rocked the Olubadan chieftain system is completely over urged the new Olubadan to be father to all

In her welcome address, Olubamiwo Adeosun, the Secretary to the State Government, said the Ibadan traditional system deserved to be closely studied, if not emulated among the contemporary monarchical systems in Africa.

Adeosun said: “Let me seize this opportunity to place on record that the Ibadan traditional system is not only unique in Oyo State and Yorubaland. This is a system that gives no room for bitterness of any sort or acrimony along the succession line.

“Through this system, there is a practical demonstration of the saying-only God crowns the King, as everyone navigates the long unwinding chain of the hierarchy with total submission to the will of the Almighty.

“But it is one event we are glad to witness because the transition to glory of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1, the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland, which amounted to the closure of that era, paved the way for a new era and a fresh beginning to unfold before us all.

“This is signified with the ascension to the revered throne of Olubadan by the erstwhile Otun Olubadan, High Chief, Senator Lekan Balogun, who is assuming office today as His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Moshood Olalekan Ishola Balogun (Alli Okunmade II). ”

Responding, Oba Balogun who succeeded the 41st Olubadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji who joined his ancestors on Sunday, 2nd January this year thanked the Governor for the gesture and appreciated the presence of everyone who attended the event.

The new monarch promised not to let Ibadan and himself down with the new task at hand.