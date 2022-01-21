Alabi may take over from Odumosu as new Lagos police boss

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba, may have approved the redeployment of Abiodun Alabi to Lagos the command as the new Commissioner of Police (CP).

Alabi is taking over from Hakeem Odumosu, who was recently promoted and decorated with his new rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), and due for retirement from the Nigeria Police Force this month.

Alabi, who until his new posting is in charge of the Bauchi State Police Command. He is expected to resume at the Lagos Command, on Monday, January 24, 2022, to commence work and improve on the security of the state.

Meanwhile, the IGP has directed that Odumosu to resume at the Force headquarters in Abuja for onward redeployment.