Akwa Ibom reviews curfew as Udom lauds conduct of LG elections

Akwa Ibom government has announced a review of the curfew which came into effect after hoodlums wreaked havoc in Uyo, carting away items worth millions of naira and setting offices ablaze.

The curfew which was from 8 pm to 6 am daily will now start from 10 pm till 7 am daily beginning Monday 2nd November 2020.

Ini Ememobong, commissioner for information and strategy said in a statement that the decision followed “the comprehensive review of the security situation in the state and advice from the security agencies.”

According to him, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State Udom Emmanuel has “directed that the curfew earlier imposed by the State Government be reviewed to start from 10 pm till 7 am daily, effective today, Monday 2nd November 2020. A further review will be undertaken in due course.”

He lauded the entire citizens for their cooperation and understanding throughout the period of the restriction and expressed regrets for the inconveniences that the curfew might have caused the people.

Meanwhile, the Governor has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the local government elections held during the weekend.

Expressing delight over the orderly, peaceful, and transparent manner in which the Local Government elections have been conducted, he said the exercise would strengthen the people’s confidence in the local government administration.

According to him, it marks the first elective to elective transition in the third tier of government since the country embraced democracy in1999.

“If I didn’t have confidence in the Local Government elections why would I come here, yes I have confidence in the Local Government system much more than before, you see this is the most peaceful elected to elected transition in the local government system”, he stated.

He commended the election umpire, Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission, AKISIEC, for their preparedness and high standards maintained in the conduct of the exercise, urging them to sustain the tempo.

“I think this is one of the most peaceful Local Government elections we’ve ever had. I drove all the way from Uyo down here and tried to monitor situations on my way. It’s been quite peaceful. I like the orderliness, the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“I’m also impressed with the preparedness of AKISIEC, the quality of materials, the conduct, the training are of a very high standard, even the transparency of the process, I think it’s commendable”, Emmanuel remarked.

In a related development, an election has been cancelled in Ward 11, Esit-Eket local government area of the state

This follows reports of irregularities from the process of collation to the actual conduct of the election.

Aniedi Ikoiwak, chairman of the state electoral commission who announced this in Uyo said only authorised personnel has the powers to declare election results.

“Let me say it clearly that elections are done by authorized personnel. People are appointed as Presiding Officers, Assistant Presiding Officers, people are also appointed as SPO’s, returning officers.

“All these persons are expected to do their work at their own time and their own pace. The report we got from that ward was that the materials actually got to some units of the ward, but they were not actually with the electoral officials.”

“The Issue is two wrongs cannot make a right. As long as that Materials did not wear started tracking and we found out that people went away with the material, and some of the materials went to the ward.

“As long as that material was not with the authorized personnel, then something was wrong somewhere.

“When we received the report we deliberated on it and decided that election in Ward 11 stands cancelled and we have fixed Saturday 7 November for a fresh election.”

He stated that the commission would not be a party to any electoral process that is not in line with the stipulated electoral law.

He assured that there will be a full presence of security and observers, adding that anyone who wins on the ground, would be declared the winner.