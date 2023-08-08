Akpabio names Oshiomhole, Tambuwal, others Chairmen of Committees

Former governors Adams Oshiomhole, Aminu Tambuwal, and Ahmad Lawan, president of the Ninth Senate, were appointed chairmen of some standing committees at the Senate on Monday by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Akpabio named them and other chairmen of several committees after confirming 45 of the 48 ministerial nominees during the day’s plenary session.

Lawan was named the Chairman of the Committee on Defence and Tambuwal (Housing), while Oshiomhole is to head the Committee on Interior.

Also appointed were Sen Godiya Akwashiki (Air Force), Buhari Abdul-Fata (Aviation), Osita Izunaso (Capital Market), Cyril Fasuyi (Establishment), Seriake Dickson (Ecology/Climate Change), Petroleum Downstream (Jide Ipisagba), Aliyu Wadada (Public Account), Shehu Kaka (Special Duties), Patrick Ndubueze (Works), Solomon Adeola (Appropriations), Musa Sani (Finance), and Abiru Tokunbo (Banking).

The new chairmen also included Isa Jubril (Customs), Daniel Olugbenga (Navy), Barinada Mpigi (Niger Delta), Mohammed Monguno (Judiciary), Yemi Adaramodu (Youths and Sports), Ireti Kingigbe (Women Affairs), Orji Kalu (Privatisation), Mustapha Sabiu (Agriculture), Aliyu Bilbis (Communications), and Asuquo Ekpenyong (NDDC).

Others are Adamu Aliero (Land Transport), Elisha Abbo (Culture and Tourism), Victor Umeh (Diaspora), Lawal Usman (Education), Akintunde Yunus (Environment), Ibrahim Bomai (FCT), Sani Abubakar (Foreign Affairs), Banigo Harry (Health), Abubakar Yari (Water Resources), Enyinaya Abaribe (Power), and Aliyu Wamakko (Local and Foreign Debts).

The latest announcement follows the chairmen of standing committees earlier announced by the Senate President.

Below is the earlier list of committees and the chairmen and deputies announced:

Rules and Business — Titus Zam (chairman), Opeyemi Bamidele (deputy), Senate Services — Sunday Karimi (chairman), Williams Eteng Jonah (deputy), Ethics and Public Petitions — Okechukwu Ezea (chairman), Khalid Ibrahim Mustapha (deputy), Public Accounts — Aliu Wadada Ahmed (chairman), Onyeka Peter (deputy), National Security and Intelligence — Shehu Buba Umar (chairman), Asuquo Ekpenyong (deputy), Legislative Compliance — Garba Musa Maidoki (chairman), Ede Dafinone (deputy), Media — Adeyemi Adaramodu (chairman), Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi (deputy), Appropriations — Olamilekan Adeola (chairman), Ali Ndume (deputy).