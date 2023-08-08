FG has withdrawn contempt suit against organized labour says NLC

Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), said on Monday that the Federal Government has withdrawn its contempt suit filed against the union over last Wednesday’s nationwide protests against the high cost of living.

The “notice of consequences of disobedience to order of court” also titled “Form 48,” was filed before the National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja last week.

The suit brought before the NIC accused the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria of resisting a directive that prohibited them from going on industrial strike.

In a conversation with Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ajaero conveyed that the NLC’s National Executive Committee has decided to respond to the stance taken by the Industrial Court and the Ministry of Justice. This response is planned to be coordinated through the Solicitor General of the Federation.

“Then the NEC of the NLC rose up, giving up till 14th of August to withdraw such summons for contempt or face real industrial action,” he said.

“But equally, this afternoon, the Ministry of Justice through the Solicitor General of the Federation sent a letter to us withdrawing that charge.”