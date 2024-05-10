Tackle ghost worker syndrome, Oborevwori tasks civil service commission

Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State Governor, Friday, tasked the State Civil Service Commission to tackle the ghost worker syndrome leading to absenteeism and abandonment of duty posts. Oborevwori who gave the charge at the swearing-in and inauguration of the chairman and member of the Civil Service Commission as well as Auditor General (Local Government) at Government House, Asaba, said some civil servants feigned study leave with pay, and had used the opportunity to permanently relocate overseas. Those sworn in are; Roseline Amioku as Chairman, of the Civil Service Commission , Ikechukwu Maduemezia as, a member of, the Civil Service Commission, and Ukpaka Ikenna as Auditor General – Local Government. The governor also inaugurated the boards of Governing Councils of institutions and parastatals, including Delta State Investment Development Agency,(DIDA), Delta State Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, Governing Council of Delta State University, Abraka, Governing Council of Delta State College of Education, Mosogar, Governing Council of Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Governing Council of Delta State Polytechnic, Burutu, Governing Council of Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku, Delta Trust Mortgage Bank Limited, and Universal Investment and Development Company Limited. Governor Oborevwori said the Civil Service remained the major vehicle for the implementation of the government’s policies and programmes, adding that an efficient and effective civil service must provide the necessary feedback mechanism for the development of the service and the state. “It is, therefore, imperative that the Civil Service Commission puts the necessary structures and processes in place that will enhance productivity, promote professional work ethic, boost staff morale and enable optimal resource utilization to satisfy the yearnings and aspirations of our people.

“Given the foregoing, it is my earnest expectation that the Commission will immediately; ensure the recruitment of the best hands to drive the bureaucracy through a very competitive recruitment process devoid of nepotism, favouritism, bias, prejudice or political considerations.

“Entrench a culture of discipline of erring officers as a deterrent to others, without fear or favour, and embark on values re-orientation exercise, as a matter of urgency, to combat the perennial problems of absenteeism, godfatherism, nepotism, eye service, waste and inefficiency that are often seen in the Civil Service.” He urged Ukpaka Ikenna, the new Auditor-General (Local Government) of the state, to uphold the values of integrity, independence, objectivity, impartiality, neutrality, confidentiality, and professionalism that are expected of the office, adding that he must do his job, “no matter whose ox is gored”. Responding on behalf of the appointees, Alexander Ogomudia, a retired general and the Chairman Governing Council of Delta State University, Abraka, thanked Governor Oborevwori for finding them worthy to serve, assuring that they would bring their wealth of experience to bear on their jobs. He said all the appointees would work hard to meet the expectations of the Governor for the overall development of the state.