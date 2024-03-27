Oborevwori says Delta remains open for business despite tragic events

Despite the recent tragic events in Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has said that the State is still open for business, assuring the existing and prospective investors of safe business haven.

Sunny Ofehe, Executive Assistant to Governor Oborevwori on External Relations and Diaspora Affairs, says Government has taken bold steps to reassure foreign investors and the Diaspora community about the safety and viability of investing in the State.

This is coming against the backdrop of the ambush and killing of senior military officers and soldiers during a peace-keeping mission in Okuama Community, which has broight in fear and uncertainty in the socio-economic atmosphere of the State.

However, Ofehe, in response to the concerns raised by prospective investors, has come forward to address these apprehensions, asking the existing and prospective investors to discountenance anything that is capable of de-marketing the State and sending wrong signal to would-be investors.

In a statement released to BusinessDay in Warri, Ofehe emphasized that Delta State remains a secure and promising destination for both local and foreign investments. Despite the tragic incident in Okuama Community, he reaffirmed the State’s commitment to providing a safe environment for businesses to thrive.

“As the Executive Assistant to the Delta State Governor on External Relations and Diaspora Affairs, I wish to unequivocally state that Delta State remains a safe haven for both foreign and local investments.

“In the wake of this unfortunate event, I want to assure all foreign investors and our Diaspora Community that Delta State is conducive for business and urge them to restore their confidence in our great State”, he said.

Ofehe’s reassurance comes at a critical moment when investor confidence might have been shaken by recent events. His proactive approach in addressing concerns and reaffirming the State’s commitment to security and stability sends a strong message to the business community that Delta State is open for business and remains a promising investment destination.

“My boss, His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has always been committed to ensuring peace and stability in Delta State. He is already addressing this crisis at both National, State and local level”, he added.

He said that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori had demonstrated his commitment to addressing the crisis by engaging with the State Traditional Rulers’ Council and urging them not to harbour the suspects involved in the crime.

The Executive Assistant, stressed that the governor is actively working at all levels to ensure peace and stability in the state after he took step to meet President Bola Tinubu and other security chiefs, including the Chief of Army Staff and the National Security Adviser, to address the matter.

He said that recognizing the crucial role of traditional rulers in resolving community issues, Governor Oborevwori had provided updates on the security situation and reassured the royal fathers of the safety of their people.

“The governor has also condemned the barbaric act and affirmed that those responsible will face the full wrath of the law.

“Governor Oborevwori is determined not to let troublemakers discourage investors from Delta State. He is implementing high-level security measures to ensure the safety of residents, indigenes, and investments in the state. Ofehe, therefore, commended the governor’s peace initiatives and efforts to track down the perpetrators.”

Ofehe assured prospective investors and the Diaspora community that Governor Oborevwori is actively handling the crisis, and measures are being taken to arrest the perpetrators, restore normalcy, and provide security in the land and riverine communities.