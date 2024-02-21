Oborevwori pledges more development as NUC approves 3 faculties for Delta varsity

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State on Tuesday confirmed that the National Universities Commission (NUC) had approved the creation of three more faculties for Delta State University of Science and Technology in Ozoro.

Governor Oborevwori announced the NUC’s approval for the establishment of the Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Pharmacy, and Health Sciences, when he received on a solidarity and congratulatory visit, a delegation of leaders and traditional rulers from Isoko Nation at Government House in Asaba.

The governor, who expressed excitement over the approval, thanked the Isoko Nation for their support and for being worthy in-laws, assuring the visitors and residents of Delta State that his Aministration would continue to do everything within its powers to develop all parts of the State.

He pledged that he would not do anything to undermine the Isoko people, especially in the area of education.

He said the three new faculties approved by the NUC for the University reflected his desire to ensure that Isoko Nation continue to enjoy a pride of place in the delivery of his Administration’s MORE Agenda. He said he had also resolved the issues surrounding the Isoko Development Union (IDU) – Youth Wing.

Chris Akpotu, a professor and president of the Isoko Development Union (IDU) had earlier said the delegation visited to congratulate the governor on his victory at the Supreme Court and to also discuss further areas of development for Isoko Nation and Delta State at large.

He commended the governor for the ongoing works on the Ughelli – Asaba road and urged him to facilitate the completion of the Isoko circular road, particularly the Ofagbe – Ovrode road and the reconstruction of Uzere – Asaba-Ase road as well as Olomoro – Igbide road.