Delta killings: We won’t allow the innocent to suffer — Oborevwori

Sheriff Oborevwori, the Delta State Governor, on Tuesday assured that innocent citizens of Okuama and Okoloba communities will be protected from attacks by Soldiers on reprisal actions against the killing of 15 military personnel, while on a peace mission.

Oborevwori states this while speaking with State House Journalists, after leading community leaders to meet with President Bola Tinubu, at one State House, Abuja.

Sheriff who also revealed that the state has been enjoying peace since last year, however commended all security agencies, for their efforts to restore peace.

According to him, ” Mr President assured me that he is support of the peace and we both condemned the killing of the officers and the soldiers who were on peace mission”.

The President had summoned the community leaders in the state to discuss the crises that Les to the killing of the Military officers.

The Delta State Governor noted that what is ” happening now is something that we didn’t bargain for but we want to assure everybody that there would be no more attack on the villages if there is anyone that has happened in the past.

“We know that those who ate culpable would be brought to book. But the innocent citizens would not be attacked.

“When something happens like this, it is not always easy to manage the tension. Yesterday, I was in Bomadi for security meeting and I got full details and briefings, so, some of these are Security issues that you cannot say publicity. That’s the truth and we are managing the situation.

The Governor who confirmed that the community had been burnt down and people killed, however, appealed to the citizens of the area to put the incidence behind them and move on.

” The issue of whether a place has been burnt down or people have been killed, it has happened, but what is the way forward? The way forward are two ways. The people that have been killed, the officers and soldiers, we must see how we can find succour for the families and given benefiting burial, also the community.

“Anything that has happened in the community in the past, will not happen again. We assure that the people who are culpable will be brought to book”.

Oborevwori however couldn’t give accurate figures of the number of casualties.

“First and foremost, the community people, the place has been deserted, the issue of whether you have been able to see the community leaders, no”.