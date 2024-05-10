Nigerians with NIN now 107 million — NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has revealed that the total number of National Identity Number enrollment has risen to 107.34 million.

Abisoye Coker-Odusote, the Commission’s director general, disclosed this at an interactive season with journalists on Friday in Abuja. According to her, the figure increased by 3.2 million, from the 104 million recorded in December 2023.

She highlighted that aside from the enrollment growth, the commission has also improved its processes, cleaned its systems, deployed the latest technology to upgrade its ageing equipment, upscaled staff capacity, and is clamping down on scammers and extortionists.

NIMC’s boss highlighted that with the ongoing increase in enrollment centres, it is targeting 200 million enrollees upon the completion of a systems upgrade.