Akpabio meets Tinubu over Keyamo, others

Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Monday met behind closed doors with President Bola Tinubu, shortly after the rowdy session in the upper legislative chambers over the screening of Festus Keyamo, one of the ministerial nominees.

BusinessDay sighted Akpabio with his long covoy and was immediately ushered into the President’s office.

Although the purpose of the unscheduled visit was not immediately available, a source close to the system revealed that the visit may be connected with the rowdy session at the Senate, over Keyamo’s screening.

BusinessDay gathered that Akpabio arrived the State House to “consult with the President” our source said, without proceeding further.

The Senate had gone into a rowdy session when Keyamo appeared before it on Monday for his ministerial screening.

Darlington Nwokocha, Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, had moved a motion to suspend the screening of the ministerial nominee, following what he described as his previous refusal to honour an invitation by the Senate.

It took the Senate President time, standing up to restore normalcy into the chamber, calling the lawmakers to order.

Quoting the Senate rule, Akpabio stated that “whenever the Senate President stands up, any Senator or Committee would have to remain silent.”

When the matter was degenerating, Akpabio beckoned on the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele to “lead the House.”

Akpabio later announced that the Senate has resolved to go into a closed door session “to iron out an issue of national concerns.”