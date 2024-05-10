NAHW Nigeria endorses art therapist to unveil workbook for mothers

The National Arts In Health Week Nigeria has collaborated with Damilola Talabi, an artist and art therapist, for the launch of a workbook for mothers.

According to a statement, the workbook, ‘Harmony in Motherhood’, focuses on the mental health and well-being of breastfeeding and nursing mothers, in cultivating mindfulness and creativity in their motherhood journey.

Talabi said, “Studies have shown that at least one out of 10 mothers go through mental issues, including anxiety, depression, pain and suicide due to hormonal imbalance, long medical and mental illness, and lack of support pre and post pregnancy”.

She said the workbook, to be launched on Saturday in Lagos, comprises 80 pages of the art of mindfulness, meditation, emotion mapping, cognitive behaviour therapy practices, and creative art therapy exercises “to help mothers reconnect with the inner self, bond with their babies, seek support, and enhance a vibrant lifestyle without isolating their partners”.

The NAHW Nigeria 2024, which runs from May 6-12, was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, the Federal Ministry of Health, the World Health Organization, Jameel Arts and Health Lab at New York University, and the Global Arts in Medicine Fellowship.

Now in its third edition, it was inspired by the passion of artists and health practitioners in Nigeria to create a community where creativity can be fully utilised for health and well-being.

Talabi, a Global Arts In Medicine Fellow based in Lagos, runs a therapeutics company, TED’s Therapy, that utilises workshops, webinars and therapeutic team building events to foster healing, mindfulness, tranquility, self-expression, creativity, productivity and overall well-being, through creative art, CBT, and emotional and mental support guides for both individuals and corporate organisations.

“Damilola is an advocate for personal and social change. She enjoys advocating for social and personal transformation whilst working with her amazing nonprofit team, and they have over the years transformed and supported over 2,000 individuals in low-income communities,” the statement said.