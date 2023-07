The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has announced the presentations of 28 names on the ministrial list in the floor of the Senate.

Akpabio made the announcement 1: 19 pm Thursday.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, now chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu delivered the ministrial list sent by Mr President to the Senate.