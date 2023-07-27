Tinubu releases ministerial list, El-Rufai, Wike make list — Source

Sources close to the Senate say President Bola Tinubu has Thursday released the much awaited list of ministers for his cabinet to lawmakers for screening.

Top on the list for screening are the immediate past Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufia, current Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, former governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Others include Muhammed Pâte, a health expert associated with Gavi the Vaccine Alliance; Wale Edun, the special adviser on monetary policies, and immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, former Rivers State governor; Adebayo Adelabu, Ben Ayade, former governor of Cross River State and Betta Edu.

Adelabu was the former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), while Edu was Commissioner for Health in Cross River State and National Woman Leader of APC.

Read also: Cabinet: Intense lobbying, as politicians besiege Aso Rock

A number of people who are on the list had been tipped to be in Tinubu’s cabinet after he alluded during his inaugural speech that competence rather than politics will weigh heavily on his choice of ministers.

