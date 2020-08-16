Akinyele killings: Oyo police confirm prime suspect’s escape from custody

The prime suspect in the series of kilings in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State has escaped from police custody, according to police in the state.

The 19-year-old Sunday Sodipo was arrested alongside other suspects last month.

Oyo State police command, in a statement signed by its public relations officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, on Sunday said the suspect who had been charged to court escaped from lawful custody on August 11.

Fadeyi urged the public to be on the lookout and inform the police command in the state about any information that can aid his re-arrest.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, as imploring the general public to “be on the lookout, arrest and immediately inform the Officers and men of the Command when sighted for immediate handing over for further action”.

“He further seizes this opportunity to appeal to any member of the public with credible information as to the where about of the assailant not to hesitate in passing same to the Oyo State Police Command to assist in the apprehension of the offender who is now at large,” the statement said.

“The CP wishes to unequivocally state that, the Command is committed to the protection of lives and properties of the good people of Oyo State. He therefore assures that adequate security measures have been emplaced to enable all and sundry transact their lawful businesses in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, move from one place to another without any fear or molestation from any individual or groups as he sternly warns criminal elements to steer clear of Oyo State.

“He further advises angry youths/mobs from taking laws into their hands by carrying out jungle justice when suspected criminals are arrested, but such suspect(s) should be handed over to the Police. The photograph of Sunday Shodipe ‘m’ 19 years old is hereby attached for ease of identification,” it said.

It will be recalled that no fewer than five persons were brutally killed in Akinyele LGA in June. Among the deceased was a pregnant woman, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, 29, whose head was smashed with a stone on June 5; and a female student of Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Grace Oshiagwu, 21, who was killed on June 13, 2020.

A mother and daughter were also attacked at Alaka area, Moniya Ibadan, leaving them battling with their lives with serious head injuries.

Last month, Oyo Police Command paraded three suspects in connection with the killings at Akinyele LGA of Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State.