Akeredolu mourns ex-Ekiti deputy governor, Bisi Egbeyemi

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has described the demise of the former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Bisi Egbeyemi as a huge loss to the progressive family, Ekiti State and the country at large.

Governor Akeredolu, in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday in Akure by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde said, “Baba Egbeyemi was a dependable politician. He was a peaceful man who excelled as a Deputy Governor. He served meritoriously and gave his all to the service of his state.

“An elder statesman whose fatherly role and wise counseling would be missed by all in the progressives family. He will be long remembered for his immeasurable services to the people.

“He was a gentleman par excellence. In his lifetime, he demonstrated a high level of dignity and patriotism while in office.

“His passage prods remarkably nostalgic moments. Although he was much older, I used to address him simply as Bisi during our days in the University. He never made age an issue between us. It was until we left the University and I realized he was far older than me that I started calling him ABA, which he duly deserved. He was a man of extreme humility.

“Although, death is inevitable. The reality of Baba Egbeyemi’s passage hurts the heart. But we take solace in the quality life he lived. He served without blemish.”

The Governor, however, prayed to God to grant the deceased peaceful rest and comfort his children and the entire family in this moment of grief and loss.