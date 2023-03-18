Niger PDP guber candidate wants INEC to customise ballot boxes

Alhaji Isah Liman-Kantigi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Niger has urged INEC to customise its ballot boxes for easy identification.

Liman-Kantigi made the call on Saturday after casting his vote at his 005 Kantigi Polling Unit unit in Edati Local Government Area of the state.

“The process is nice but I am not happy about INEC having the same design for the ballot boxes.

“By now the country should have designed ballot boxes for various elections so that you don’t confuse the electorate.

“It is disappointing to have one type of ballot box marked with paper to differentiate the political positions,” he said.

Liman-Kantigi advised INEC to adhere strictly to the electronic transmission of election results from the polling units to the commission’s server in order to enhance the credibility of the process.

He urged the electorate to shun malpractices such as ballot box snatching and other forms of election rigging which could derail democracy.

“Fighting to support a candidate of your choice is undemocratic and barbaric.

“Our democratic process cannot grow with this kind of attitude,” he said.

The PDP candidate commended the massive voter turnout in the area and thanked the people for coming out to vote.

“This is my village, you can see that the turnout is fantastic and orderly,” he said.