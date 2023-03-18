Abdulrazaq wins polling unit with 243 votes against 58 polled by PDP

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has won his Polling Unit 004 Idigba Adewole Ward in Ilorin West.

Official result by the Independent National Electoral Commission showed that APC polled 243 votes in the governorship ballot as against PDP’s 58.

The Governor had earlier urged more voters to come out to exercise their franchise, following reports of low turnouts in some areas.

Although, his polling unit and many areas of Adewole Ward recorded large turnouts including old women and youths.

The Governor commended the early arrival of polling officers, and was upbeat of being re-elected by Kwarans on the back of his performance in various sectors of the state.