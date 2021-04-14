Airtel CEO, Allianz Nigeria MD, others to speak at HREA Work Festival

As the HR Expo Africa Work Festival 2021 begins Wednesday, global leaders in tech, finance, healthcare, among others are expected to share their insights into some of the trends shaping their respective sectors and propose strategic pathways to sustainable growth.

According to the organisers, the festival, scheduled for April 14 – 15, 2021, with the theme, ‘Borderless Africa’, is expected to attract over 20,000 participants from across all sectors that make up today’s global workforce —all seeking to build profitable connections and great businesses. A limited number of participants will take part in activities at the Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria under strict COVID-19 protocols, while the majority will be treated to the best multi-platform technology experience in global conferencing through the HREA dedicated Ai-powered virtual conference hub.

Globally- renowned resource persons, 80 of them, will assemble to showcase what the future of work in the global workplace looks like today and share deep insights backed by research on the bustling global market ecosystem, leaving participants with a far greater knowledge base, expanded market share, and an extended global network of partners, clients and investors.

Apart from the training sessions, the event will also feature an exhibition and a start-up village. All the sessions at the event are grouped under seven learning stages: Future Trends, HR, Wellbeing, Leadership, Startup, Technology and Workforce Upskilling.

Some of the speakers that will be featuring at the event this year are Segun Ogunsanya, MD, Airtel Nigeria; Ndubuisi Ekekwe, Lead Faculty, Tekedia Institute; Deborah Weinswig, CEO, Coresight Research; Uzoma Dozie, founder, Sparkle; Leke Ogunbawo, MD/CEO, Plus TV Africa; Adeolu Adewunmi-zer, MD/CEO, Allianz Nigeria; Tim Salau, Mr Future of Work; Alake Olatubosun, SA to Lagos State government on science and innovation; Ibrahim Mohammed Jega, co-founder, Domineum Blockchain Solutions.