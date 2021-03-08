Tanies Events to host Take the Leap Conference for SMEs

Tosin Udo, a serial entrepreneur, and chief executive of Tanies Events Solutions, is set to lead other resource persons to feature at this year’s edition of ‘Take The Leap Conference’ to address pertinent issues affecting Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

The conference themed ‘Reset Your Mindset; is scheduled to hold 20th, March 2021.

She believes that SMEs must change their mindset to adapt to the new normal and scale amid the pandemic.

“The mind is a powerful tool she added, whatever you conceive in your mind and heart with proper nurturing and guidance will come to manifestation,” she said.

“It is expected that all participants at the conference will be grounded and empowered with relevant knowledge on how to scale up their businesses,” she further said.

During the events, all participants will be extensively trained on various topics on the business structure by Coach Bisi Sotunde, record-keeping by Samuel Dundun Jr, the business of interior design by Ime Kalu, and on effective communication to boost your business by Coach Adeola Babatunde, she noted.

Speaking further, Udo said participants who register for the event before the deadline stand a chance to compete for a one-off cash grant to support their businesses.

“To be eligible, participants are expected to post and tag our handle: @taketheleapconf from their individual Instagram pages, a video of their business pitch, telling us about their products or services, their five-year plan, and why they should be empowered financially,” she said.

The ten participants with the highest likes get shortlisted. The deadline is 14th March 2021. During the conference, the winner of the cash grant will be announced.

The convener who runs several businesses that cut across Nigeria says as part of the effort to ensure business accountability, attendees will enjoy a two-month mentorship engagement with their paired mentee.

She hopes that the government would do more to support SMEs to thrive in Nigeria even as she calls on corporate organizations to partner with her brand to give financial aid to small businesses.

She commends this year’s sponsors which include, African Business Radio, Farmfunds Africa, Kleanwaters Laundry, Idowu Specialist Hospital, Cole point Studios, Gorgeous Links, and Joel Drinks.