AirPeace resumes Dubai operations with promo

Nigeria-based airline, Air Peace, has relaunched direct flights from Lagos and Abuja to Dubai at a promo fare, a news release by the airline disclosed.

Stanley Olisa, spokesperson of Air Peace, who issued the release, on Thursday, stated that the airline had also introduced twice-a-week Abuja-Joburg-Abuja connection as well as once-a-week Abuja-Dubai-Abuja flights.

“Passengers in Abuja can now fly Air Peace directly to Dubai and Johannesburg,” he said in the press release.

Read also: Air Peace to resume direct flights to Dubai March 1

‘The promo elapses on May 31, 2022, and Dubai travellers are encouraged to take advantage of this offer.”

Olisa stressed that Air Peace will continue to expand its route network strategically, adding more connections, and consistently modernising its fleet to ease the burden of travel for Africans.

He added that Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, is next on the airline’s radar.

Air Peace leads the industry with 20 domestic routes, seven regional routes and two international destinations while it operates an increasing modern fleet of 35 aircraft, including five brand new E195-E2s and 5 Airbus 320s.