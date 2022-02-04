Air Peace to resume direct flights to Dubai March 1

Air Peace has revealed that it will resume direct scheduled flights to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on March 1, 2022.

This is as the airline is also set to expand its West Coast presence by launching flight operations into Niamey, Niger, on February 25, 2022, as well as Kinshasha and Malabo in Quarter 1, 2022.

The management of the airline made the revelation in a news release issued to journalists on Friday, February 4, 2022.

The airline stated that Lagos-Dubai-Lagos flights will operate three days weekly from any of its domestic routes through its Lagos hub.

“We are happy to inform the flying public that in tandem with our commitment to providing more flight connectivity and meeting the air travel needs of Nigerians, we are restarting our UAE operations, but with Dubai as the destination, and not Sharjah. We abundantly appreciate the vital role played by the Nigerian Government in making this possible”, Air Peace asserted.

The airline stated that before Q1 runs out, “we shall commence scheduled flights to Kinshasha in DR Congo and Malabo in Equatorial Guinea, to enlarge our footprints in West Africa and offer the flying public more network options”, adding that Niamey flights will operate from Abuja and Kano on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays with the Hopper jets.

Read also: US 5G problem: Airlines worldwide hasten to change flights

Air Peace has been operating scheduled commercial flights into the UAE since July, 2019, and added that it would continue to scale up its service delivery to surpass the expectations of air travelers, especially with the activation of its ambitious fleet modernization scheme and a renewed commitment to unequalled customer experience.

Air Peace has also been designated by the Federal Government to fly into other international destinations such as Guangzhou-China, Delhi-India, UK and Houston-US.

Air Peace leads the industry with 20 domestic routes, 6 regional routes and 2 international destinations while it operates an increasing modern fleet of 34 aircraft, including five brand new E195-E2s and 5 Airbus 320s.