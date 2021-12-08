Air Peace partners Project Pink Blue on cancer management

Air Peace has partnered with Project Pink Blue for its 2021 Upgrade Oncology Programme, an initiative for strengthening the capacity of cancer treatment through training in oncology in Nigeria.

The project, which was officially flagged off on Monday, December 6, 2021, is a US-Nigeria Science and Technology Exchange Programme.

Oluwatoyin Olajide, the chief operating officer of Air Peace, represented by Neda Kheiri, the deputy marketing manager, commended Runcie Chidebe, the executive director of Pink Blue, and the entire leadership of the body for conceiving this initiative and seeing it through to this point.

She stated: “I understand that a lot of work went into bringing these American medical experts to Nigeria to provide cancer management training for 34 pharmacists across Nigeria. I’m not sure this has been done before by any public-spirited organisation.

“We at Air Peace are very strategic in our CSR investments and the initiatives we identify with. We always invest in and partner for significantly impactful programmes, and this Pink Blue Oncology Training is one of such, as it seeks to build capacity in the very critical area of cancer management. This will be of tremendous value to Nigerians battling cancer and boost its management”.

In his opening remarks, the ED of Project Pink Blue, Runcie Chidebe, disclosed that the goal of the cancer body is to upgrade oncology treatment and care through the training of 150 doctors, 200 nurses and 34 oncology pharmacists in 24 universities of 14 states in Nigeria by end of 2021. He further expressed gratitude to the partners for throwing their weight behind the Upgrade Oncology Training.

Project Pink Blue is an organisation engaged in cancer awareness, free cancer screenings, support to people battling with cancer, patient navigation, advocacy, fundraising for cancer patients, cancer research, oncology training and psychological support.