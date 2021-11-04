FEC approves N47bn contracts for aviation, works, others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N47 billion for various projects in the ministries of Aviation, Works and Housing, and other federal establishments.

Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, disclosed this to State House Correspondents at the end of a virtual FEC meeting presided by vice president Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Sirika said Council approved the three memoranda his ministry presented, including one for the award of a contract for direct procurement, installation, and commissioning of the total radar coverage modernisation for the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), at the cost of €14,428,218.17, which is equivalent to N28,039,080,799.40.

He said Council also approved two others, including the one for a contract for the supply and installation of baggage handling system at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos worth N3,615,265,710.69.

“The third Aviation contract approved was for the manufacture, supply, installation and operating training of disabled aircraft recovery system at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at the cost of N2,209,593,428.08,” he said

In the same vein, the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba, said FEC approved the procurement of 46 vehicles for operational use by Customs at the cost of N1,554,200,000.

“Today, Council approved the procurement of 46 units of vehicles, these are for operational and administrative use by the Nigerian Customs Service. This was awarded to Messrs. Elizade Nigeria Limited at a total cost of N1,554,200,000 and this amount is inclusive of 7.5%. VAT.

“Recall that the last set of procurement of vehicles that was done for customs was 2017 and 2020, and in 2020 we did see a whole lot of huge seizures that were made by the Nigerian Customs and also the performance in terms of revenue. Even with 2021, up till August, they have overperformed the prorated rate of the target that they were given.

“So, Council believes that by the provision of these additional vehicles, it will also help in enhancing, not only their effectiveness but their efficiency and more revenues will be generated”, he said.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, who spoke on the memoranda approved for other ministries, revealed that the council approved a contract for the construction and furnishing of a new Senate Building and 1,000 Capacity Conference Centre by the University of Abuja.

The contract approved for award to Messrs Hilkam Engineering Consultancy Ltd is at the cost of N2,354,247,466.76

He explained “There was also the approval of another memo presented by the Minister of Power for the award of 400kw PV power plant at Federal Medical Center (FMC), Jabi, Abuja at the cost of N768,906,174.71 to Stallion Trading and Construction Company Ltd.

“There was also an approval for the Minister of Works and Housing for the award of contract for the rehabilitation of Sokoto – Ilela (Nigeria) Birnin Konin (Niger Republic) Road in Sokoto State at the sum of N8,450,829,974.95 to Messrs Amirco Universal Concept Ltd,” he said.