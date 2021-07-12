A’Ibom, NSCDC to stop sale of adulterated petroleum products

Akwa Ibom State has solicited the collaboration of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) towards ending sales of adulterated petroleum products as part of efforts to curb incessant kerosene explosion.

Ini Ememobong, the state commissioner for information and strategy made the call during a courtesy call on him by the new Akwa Ibom State NSCDC Corps commandant, Abidemi Majekodunmi.

According to Ememobong, a collaborative effort between NSCDC and the citizens remains a reliable method of information gathering that can be used in combating the sales of adulterated petroleum products, which he noted was the major cause of kerosene explosions.

“There is a need for you to use our various platforms to inform Akwa Ibom people that you are their friends and why you stop trucks on the road is because of their safety; because when you have cases of adulterated petrol or kerosene explosion, people would then appreciate why you do the things you do.”

Welcoming the new sheriff to the state, he noted that Akwa Ibom being a peaceful state has remained a hub for investors and tourists, thus the need to sustain the prevailing peaceful ambience.

Ememobong, who emphasised that his ministry is open to positive collaboration that would be beneficial to Akwa Ibom people, assured citizens of Governor Emmanuel’s commitment to ensuring their security at all times.

The commissioner said that the state government was constantly working in collaboration with state and non-state actors to ensure that Akwa Ibom State remained peaceful and safe for all.

“Governor Emmanuel is a man who values security, therefore, he does everything humanly possible to guarantee peace in the state”, he stated.

“This is one state where state actors are not just at the forefront of conflict resolution, but even the non-state actors are actively supporting the state government towards none kinetic approach to tackling crime ”

The Corps commandant, Majekodunmi said his visit to the ministry was to foster strategic partnership in order to deliver on the agency’s core mandates.

“We are here because we have recognised the strategic component parts, whereof necessity, the feedback mechanism must flow, and your ministry occupies that key place. Also, it is through enlightenment and various publications that the people and agencies of government are made to be on the same page of development.”

“Certainly, in a democratic experiment like ours, citizens participation, socialisation and enlightenment are key areas through which the government and the people must connect, where this fails, certainly, there would be problems,” said Majekodunmi