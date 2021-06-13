Africa needs to drive creative content to remain competitive – Experts

Industry professionals in the creative sector have called on Nigeria and indeed Africa to urgently invest in huge content production or risk remaining largely artisanal, globally.

Dayo Ogunyemi, investor, creative entrepreneur and founder, 234 Media, while speaking during a panel discussion with the theme, ‘The Business of Film – Building Sustainable Africa Film Industry’, at the recent Africa Soft Power Series, said Africa needs to build a sustainable African film industry that will compete with platforms like Netflix and others across the continent.

Ogunyemi said there was a need for the curating conversations about cultural influence in Africa.

Susan Chapman-Hughes, general manager, Global Digital Capabilities of AMEX said there is a need to use Diaspora connectivity to drive digital transformation and ensure the continent stays competitive for generations to come.

She said that building a connection between Africa and the global black community are critical for the Diaspora to be on the cutting edge of digital transformation.

On the importance of the series, Moky Makura, executive director, Africa No Filter, said that African leaders need to have these important conversations about the issues that underpin the things that matter.

Yofi Grant, chief executive officer, Ghana Investment Promotion Center said that since its inception, the Africa Soft Power Project has optimally created the platform for thought-provoking and insightful conversations aimed at transforming the African creative industry spanning the music, art, film and fashion industries.

According to him, music, art, film, fashion, and all other forms of creative expression have one thing in common including the ability to effectively connect and involve people through narrative.