Adeleke warns against violence as hoodlums take over motor parks in Osun

Some thugs armed with dangerous weapons stormed the streets of Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, on Monday to seize control of motor parks.

Consequently, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State warned against violence among transport workers’ unions in the State, directing security agencies to maintain the status quo across the motor parks.

In a statement signed by Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to Governor Adeleke, on Monday, the governor directed all security agencies to maintain peace and orderliness across the motor parks.

According to the statement, “All union leaders and their supporters are hereby directed to remain calm and bring any grievances to the State Government for resolution.

“Security agencies are consequently directly to maintain law and order.”

There had been reports of attacks between rival gangs within the transport unions in the state since Sunday after the inauguration of Adeleke.

No fewer than seven persons, including a pregnant woman, were said to have been seriously wounded during the attacks when the hoodlums stormed some of the motor parks in Ilesa-Osogbo, Oke-Fia, Aregbe and Old garage and Gbongan motor parks where they wrestled powers from those administering affairs of the places.

The attack continued on Monday morning as the thugs regrouped, they were seen in areas like Oke-Fia, Oluode, Egbatedo, and Old Garage on motorcycles, and buses carrying guns, making residents scamper for safety.

Banks, shops, and residential buildings were under lock and key for fear of attack.

The Governor however directed security agencies to take over all the parks in order to maintain law and order.