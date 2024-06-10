Adeleke approves free train ride for Osun citizens in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has approved free train ride for the citizens of the State residing in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo States who are willing to celebrate the forthcoming Eid-El-Kabir, popularly known in Yoruba-speaking States as Ileya Festival, in Osun State.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Friday, Bunmi Jenyo, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, stated that the State Government had concluded arrangements for the services with the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC).

This, according to him, is to ease transportation stress and enable those who are interested to celebrate this year’s Eid El Kabir (Ileya Festival) with their families and loved ones in Osun State, to do so, free of charge.

“As part of his efforts to make life easier for his people, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has provided free train rides for Osun indigenes living in Lagos State, Ogun State and Oyo State willing to celebrate the Ileya festival with their families in Osun State.

“The Imole free train ride will depart the Iddo-terminus in Lagos on Saturday, 15th June, 2024 by 10am with stop-overs at designated train stations in Ogun and Oyo States to pick passengers and is expected to arrive at the Osogbo train station by 6pm.

“The return trip from Osogbo railway terminus to Lagos will be on Wednesday, 19th June, 2024 by 12 noon”, the Commissioner said.

The State Government therefore enjoined citizens of Osun to avail themselves of this opportunity to visit the state and assures them of adequate security inside the train.