Access Holdings board to announce appointment of Wigwe’s successor soon

The Boards of Access Holdings Plc says it will soon name a successor for Herbert Wigwe in acting capacity. The board made the this known in a formal announcement the of the demise of Wigwe, it’s group chief executive officer in a tragic helicopter accident Saturday.

In the announcement dated February 11, 2024, signed by Sunday Ekwochi read: “It is with deep sadness that the Board of Directors of Access Holdings Plc (‘the Company’) announces the passing of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, CFR, the Company’s founding Group Chief Executive Officer and former Group Managing Director of its flagship subsidiary Access Bank Plc (‘the Bank’). Dr. Wigwe died alongside his wife and son on Friday, February 9, 2024 in a helicopter accident in the United States of America.

“The entire Access Family mourns the loss of Herbert, Doreen and Chizi. We extend our deep and sincere sympathies to his family and loved ones. Dr. Wigwe was a key driving force and a larger-than-life personality who brought his remarkable passion, energy, and experience to the transformation of the Access franchise since joining the Bank in 2002.

“Commenting on the passage of Dr. Wigwe, Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, Chairman of Access Holdings said:

“The Access Family has suffered a major loss with the passing of Dr. Wigwe who was a great friend and fine gentleman. He had a prodigious intellect, admirable personal qualities, and vast business experience which he brought to bear on the Access Family and for which we owe him a debt of gratitude.

“In line with the Company’s policy, the Board will soon announce the appointment of an Acting Group Chief Executive Officer even as we remain confident that the Access Group will build further on Dr. Wigwe’s legacy of growth and operational excellence.”

The proprietor of Wigwe University , Isiokpo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State died on Friday along with his wife and their senior son as well as a bosom friend Bimbo Ogunbanjo in Niption, California.

BusinessDay has learnt that Herbert’s friend and predecessor Aig Imoukhuede who is also in California flew in a separate helicopter and landed safely. It is not known if they were ahead or behind the copter that crashed near Nipton, California.