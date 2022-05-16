Abbey Mortgage Bank celebrates 30 years of impacting Nigeria’s built environment

Abbey Mortgage Bank is set to celebrate 30 years of providing excellent service delivery and being the first choice for mortgage, housing, finance and investment in the Nigerian built environment and the real estate industry.

Mobolaji Adewumi, managing director, in a statement said: “Abbey Mortgage Bank is now repositioning itself for the next 30 years and would continue to maintain its leadership position in the industry.”

The statement also stated that under the new management led by Adewumi, Abbey Mortgage Bank intends to intensify its efforts into building and deploying its internet banking, Mobile App and USSD platforms whilst expanding its frontiers into construction finance and financial advisory.

“With this, the mortgage banking arm of the business now represents only one vertical in the whole arrangement. This means Abbey Mortgage Bank is repositioned for growth and would be creating more value for shareholders,” it said.

From very modest beginning in 1992, Abbey Mortgage Bank has traversed an incredible journey of delivering impeccable financial services to its customers and helping them build and achieve their dreams.

“The journey has not been easy but we are entering into a new phase with renewed energy, bigger dreams and even better plans to ensure that our staff, customers and shareholders are happy.

“We are not relenting in our efforts to fulfil our vision of becoming the leading mortgage bank out of Africa and this can only be done by constantly innovating and adapting new technologies to make the banking process a seamless experience for our customers.

“We have been building dreams for the past 30 years and it can only get better from here,” Adewumi stated.